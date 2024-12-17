Luxair expands fleet with two additional Embraer E195-E2 aircraft

Luxair, the national carrier of Luxembourg, has confirmed the purchase of two more Embraer E195-E2 jets, bringing its total order to six. This follows the airline’s 2023 deal for four E195-E2 aircraft, with three additional purchase rights remaining, allowing flexibility to convert to E190-E2 models if needed.

Key Highlights:

Fleet Expansion: The E195-E2, known for its efficiency and passenger comfort, will complement Luxair's larger narrowbody aircraft and bolster its regional operations. Deliveries are set to begin in 2026, with the new slots secured for 2027.

Sustainability Focus: CEO Gilles Feith emphasised the E195-E2's role in achieving Luxair's environmental goals, citing the aircraft's quieter operations, superior fuel efficiency, and low emissions as integral to the airline's greener future.

Passenger Experience: The jets will feature a single-class layout with 136 seats in a two-by-two configuration, eliminating middle seats. Luxair has chosen Recaro seating to enhance comfort.

Embraer praised Luxair’s continued trust in its E2 series, highlighting the aircraft’s advanced technology, reduced noise, and environmental benefits as ideal for balancing the airline’s growth and sustainability ambitions.