Luxair ends Rotterdam-Luxembourg service early

Luxair has decided to terminate its scheduled Rotterdam-Luxembourg service as of 31 January 2025, citing low passenger demand and slot allocation challenges for the summer season.

The service, launched in late October 2024 with a DHC Dash 8-400 turboprop, had already seen frequency reduced from five to three flights per week.

Strict noise ceilings at Rotterdam The Hague Airport limit new flights during the busy summer season, making year-round operation difficult. Moreover, travellers often opt for alternative transport, such as trains or car, given the short distance between Rotterdam and Luxembourg.

Luxair will reassign capacity from this route to other destinations with higher demand.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport acknowledged the challenges, emphasising that while Luxair saw potential in the route, it ultimately could not sustain operations due to market and logistical constraints.