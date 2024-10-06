Luxair elevates Business Class dining with Michelin-starred chef Thomas Schanz on Luxembourg-Dubai flights

Luxair is partnering with Michelin three-star chef Thomas Schanz to offer an exclusive in-flight dining experience for Business Class passengers on its Luxembourg-Dubai World Central route.

Starting October 16, 2024, and running through May 2025, travellers will enjoy a specially crafted menu featuring Schanz’s signature modern interpretations of culinary classics. The menu includes dishes such as a salmon and caviar starter, free-range chicken or vegetarian main course, and a unique dessert of orange and Aragon olives.

Luxair’s in-flight chefs will bring Schanz’s creations to life, adapting his gourmet vision to the specific challenges of high-altitude dining. This collaboration is part of the airline’s broader strategy to highlight regional talent while continuously enhancing passenger experience. Luxair is also exploring further partnerships to diversify its service offerings.

Flights to Dubai World Central operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return options on Thursdays and Sundays.