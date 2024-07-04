Luxair announces new flight route to Rotterdam

Luxair is set to introduce a new flight route to Rotterdam in October, significantly enhancing travel options to the Netherlands with five weekly flights to the bustling Dutch port city.

Starting on Sunday, October 27, Luxair will add Rotterdam to its growing list of destinations. The new one-hour flight, operated by the De Havilland Q400 aircraft, will be available on five days each week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This strategic addition to Luxair’s roster is expected to cater to both business and leisure travelers, providing a swift and efficient link between Luxembourg and one of the Netherlands’ most important urban centers.

Rotterdam, known for its modern architecture, extensive port, and vibrant cultural scene, will now be just a short flight away for Luxair passengers. The airline highlighted that this new route will offer more than just access to Rotterdam itself. Passengers will also find convenient connections to several key locations in the surrounding area. This includes The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government and home to numerous international organizations; the prestigious University of Delft, renowned for its engineering and technology programs; and the beautiful coastal resorts of Zandvoort and Scheveningen, famous for their expansive beaches and seaside activities.

“With this new connection, we are pleased to provide our customers with greater flexibility and convenience,” said Luxair in a statement. “The addition of Rotterdam to our network is part of our ongoing commitment to expanding our services and meeting the diverse needs of our passengers. We believe this route will be particularly attractive for both business and leisure travelers.”

Luxair also confirmed that ticket sales for the new route commenced on Wednesday, July 3, allowing travelers ample time to plan their trips in advance. The airline’s decision to launch this route underscores its confidence in the demand for enhanced connectivity between Luxembourg and the Netherlands, further solidifying its position as a key player in the European aviation market.