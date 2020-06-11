Luxair Airlines – a new airline company at Bordeaux – opens a new direct route to and from Luxembourg from 20 June 2020

The Bordeaux-Luxembourg route will operate until 26 September with two flights per week. The 1 hour 55 minute trip to Luxembourg’s international airport ensures very fast access to the regional capitals of no fewer than three countries: Germany, France and Belgium, with eight major cities all located within a 200-km radius.

Flight schedule

Bordeaux – Luxembourg

LG8172 Saturdays BOD LUX 09:20 - 11:10

LG8174 Wednesdays BOD LUX 14:40 - 16:30

Luxembourg – Bordeaux

LG8171 Saturdays LUX BOD 06:45 – 08:40

LG8173 Wednesdays LUX BOD 12:00 – 13:55

The Bombardier Dash 8-400, a modern and comfortable 78-seat aircraft, will be used for these flights.