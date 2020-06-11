Luxair Airlines – a new airline company at Bordeaux – opens a new direct route to and from Luxembourg from 20 June 2020

André Orban
135

The Bordeaux-Luxembourg route will operate until 26 September with two flights per week. The 1 hour 55 minute trip to Luxembourg’s international airport ensures very fast access to the regional capitals of no fewer than three countries: Germany, France and Belgium, with eight major cities all located within a 200-km radius.

Flight schedule
Bordeaux – Luxembourg
   LG8172  Saturdays          BOD  LUX    09:20  -  11:10   
   LG8174  Wednesdays         BOD  LUX    14:40  -  16:30   

Luxembourg – Bordeaux 
  LG8171      Saturdays       LUX   BOD     06:45 – 08:40   
  LG8173      Wednesdays      LUX   BOD     12:00 – 13:55

The Bombardier Dash 8-400, a modern and comfortable 78-seat aircraft, will be used for these flights.

To mark the launch of this new link, Luxair is advertising a special offer at €99* (round trip, 1 item of hold luggage up to 23kg included). Find all flights and book directly online at https://www.luxair.lu/fr

