From Luxembourg to Manchester with Luxair in April 2024

Summer 2023 might not be over yet, but that does not stop Luxair from already thinking about strengthening its offer for the next summer season. The airline is announcing its brand new destination starting in April 2024: Manchester, a youthful, dynamic, and cultural city in the north of Great Britain.

As of 1 April 2024, and with three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Luxair will invite its passengers to discover the cosmopolitan and iconic city of Manchester, in the United Kingdom. This new route reflects Luxair’s commitment to providing travellers with convenient and high-quality connections to popular destinations across Europe and beyond its borders. Alongside London, already served by Luxair, Manchester will further enhance the connectivity between Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

The flight frequencies and days of operation are well-suited for travellers for business purposes. However, Manchester, which is renowned for its rich industrial heritage, cultural diversity, and thriving artistic scene, will also easily satisfy the desires of passengers seeking short getaways, less than two hours of flight from Luxembourg.

Luxembourg, 30 August 2023