[Coronavirus] Luxair reduces flights and sets up exceptional commercial terms and conditions

Luxair has set up exceptional commercial terms and conditions

Free re-booking options on our entire network to make your travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

1. Free re-booking for existing bookings with a travel date between 16th March and 31st March 2020 included

For all existing bookings with a travel date between 16th March and 31st March 2020 included, you are able to rebook your ticket free of charge, regardless of the conditions of the original booking. Your ticket can be rebooked for any new travel date up to 31st December 2020. The destination cannot be changed, if the same booking class is not available, then the fare difference is due.

Important: Due to the huge amount of calls to be handled, we will not be able to accommodate your request via the Callcenter. We kindly invite you to contact us ONLY via our contact form to request the change of your existing bookings in the section « Ticket modification and refund». In case you do not receive an answer before your flight date, don’t worry and be re-insured that we handle your request in accordance with your wishes.

2. Free re-booking for all new bookings from 13th March to 30th April 2020 included

For all new bookings from 13th March until 30th April 2020, you will be able to change your travel dates (without any change fees/re-booking fees) to any later travel date within 365 days of your booking date – regardless of the initial fare purchased (including FlyCLASSIC and FlyPLUS fares). If desired, you can even change your travel dates several times without any change fees.