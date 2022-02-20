Ukraine: Lufthansa Group suspends flights to Kiev and Odessa from Monday, but continues to Lviv

Lufthansa Group airlines suspend flights to Kiev and Odessa from Monday, but the company will continue to provide connections with the western city of Lviv.

Lufthansa will suspend scheduled flights to Kiev and Odessa from Monday until the end of February, a German airline spokesman said on Saturday, amid fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia are at their highest.

“The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority,” said the spokesperson, adding that flights remained scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, to allow people who wish to leave the country. The company will continue to service the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, she added.

The last flights on Sunday from Kiev to Zurich, Vienna and Frankfurt are operated by larger than usual aircraft:

LX2291 KBP-ZRH: Boeing 777-300ER

OS662 KBP-VIE: Airbus A321

LH1495 KBP-FRA: Airbus A321