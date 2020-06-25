SWISS’s response to today’s decision of the Lufthansa Extraordinary General Meeting

SWISS and Edelweiss welcome the decision by Lufthansa’s shareholders at today’s Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the corporate actions proposed and required. The company’s liquidity has thereby been secured.
The next steps will now be coordinated with the Lufthansa Group and the relevant bodies and authorities. And following this, the first loans will be issued to SWISS.
Says SWISS CEO Thomas Klühr: “Today’s decision by Lufthansa’s shareholders gives us the sound planning foundation we need to continue to resume our flight operations and ensure Switzerland’s connections with the world.”
SWISS will decline from further comment on the above at the present time.