Ursula von der Leyen assists in in-flight medical emergency

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assisted during an unexpected incident aboard a Swiss flight from Zürich to Brussels. Last Wednesday, a passenger experienced a medical emergency, prompting the captain to call for assistance from anyone with medical training. Dr. von der Leyen stepped in, drawing on her prior career in medicine to provide aid.

Before entering politics, von der Leyen trained as a doctor, qualifying in 1991. She worked at Hanover Medical School as an assistant physician until 1992, later earning a master’s degree in public health in 2001.

A spokesperson for von der Leyen confirmed her involvement in the incident to Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten. The flight continued without further complications.