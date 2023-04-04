SWISS to trial passenger count using Artificial Intelligence

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to trial a new system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to count the number of passengers on board its flights. According to the airline, the AI system will be used to monitor flights’ occupancy levels and improve the accuracy of passenger counts.

The system will use cameras installed in the cabin to count the number of people in their seats, and it will not use facial recognition technology or store any personal information. Swiss International Air Lines said that the AI system will only collect data on passenger numbers and will not infringe on passengers’ privacy.

The airline plans to test the system on selected flights in the coming months and will evaluate its effectiveness before deciding whether to roll it out across its entire fleet. If successful, the system could help the airline better manage its flights’ occupancy levels and ensure that it can provide an accurate count of passengers for safety and operational reasons.

While the use of AI to count passengers may be a useful tool for airlines, it is important to ensure that passengers’ privacy is protected. Swiss International Air Lines has stated that it will not collect any personal information, but it is essential to be transparent about how the data collected will be used and who will have access to it.

In conclusion, the use of AI to count passengers is an interesting development in the airline industry. If Swiss International Air Lines can ensure that the system adheres to the principles of data protection and does not infringe on the privacy of its passengers, this initiative may be a useful tool for managing flights’ occupancy levels.