The last Swiss Airbus A319s have been scrapped

Swiss Airbus A319-100 HB-IPV © Beata May on Wikimedia Commons

After some 57,000 flight hours, it was over. The last Swiss Airbus A319s were scrapped in Saint Athan, Wales. However, a few spare parts remain in the possession of Swiss.

The Airbus A319 has completely disappeared from the Swiss fleet. It has been replaced by the Airbus A220. Nevertheless, part of the Swiss A319 sub-fleet will remain, albeit in a different form. As aeroTELEGRAPH reports, the last Airbus A319s were scrapped, but individual parts were delivered back to Switzerland.

The first Airbus A319s made their way to Switzerland in 2002, taken up by now bankrupt Swissair. The planes were actually supposed to be phased out in 2017. The Airbus A220, a state-of-the-art and fuel-efficient aircraft, was to replace the A319. But it wasn’t until 2020 that the A319 era was finally over. The last three jets were flown to St Athan, Wales, where they were disassembled by Ecube.

However, a Swiss spokeswoman confirmed that the airline contracted out important parts of the aircraft to use as spare parts. This answers the question of why the A319s were not taken over by another airline in the Lufthansa Group. After all, 87 A319s are still active with Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline.

Source: Reisetopia, aeroTelepraph.

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
