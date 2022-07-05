SWISS widens its range of services in its winter schedules, adds new destination Bristol

Europe’s entire air transport sector is operating under difficult conditions in the present summer timetable period. SWISS continues to focus on keeping its operations as stable as possible, and will provide its customers with an attractive and varied portfolio of destinations in its 2022/23 winter schedules. The coming SWISS winter timetable will offer services from Zurich and Geneva to 93 destinations, with total capacity at some 80 per cent of its 2019 levels. New to the SWISS network will be Bristol in Southern England, served from Zurich. The services initiated this summer to Bologna, Nantes, Sofia and Vilnius will also be continued in the winter timetable period. SWISS passengers will further enjoy the new Premium Economy Class for the first time this winter throughout the Boeing 777 long-haul fleet. From Geneva, SWISS services to Scandinavia will be further expanded, and the new direct service to Brussels introduced this summer in collaboration with Brussels Airlines will also be continued.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be further expanding its portfolio of destinations and offering its customers an even more varied range of air services in the coming winter timetable period. All in all, SWISS will provide services from Zurich and Geneva to 93 destinations – a wider range of points than were served in the winter before the pandemic, though with fewer frequencies. Customers will have a choice of 83 destinations from Zurich and 26 from Geneva. SWISS is planning total capacity for the winter timetable period which is at some 80 per cent of its 2019 levels.

“Given this summer’s difficult operating situation throughout Europe’s air transport sector, we are focusing on further stabilizing our SWISS services in the coming winter schedules,” says Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “In doing so, we’ll be offering our customers a range of flights that’s actually more extensive than it was before the pandemic. In Europe, in particular, we’re providing an attractive choice of destinations for the colder season. At the same time, though, we’ve been conservative in our planning and have reduced our flight programme by a number of frequencies, to ensure that we can keep our schedules as stable as possible.”

New Zurich-Bristol service

SWISS travellers from Zurich will have a choice of 61 European and 22 intercontinental destinations this winter. New to the network is the first-ever direct service to Bristol in Southern England. Bristol will be served once weekly from 4 February 2023. The new service will be operated with SWISS Airbus A220 equipment and the Embraer E190 aircraft of wet-lease partner Helvetic Airways. The new route should prove especially popular among winter sports enthusiasts in the UK. The new European services initiated to Bologna, Nantes, Sofia and Vilnius in this year’s summer schedules will also be continued in the coming winter timetable period. Elsewhere, services to destinations such as Belgrade, Porto, Alicante, Barcelona and Málaga will be expanded. On the intercontinental front, SWISS flights to Asia will also be increased: Bangkok will receive daily service again, while Singapore, Delhi and Mumbai will each have six weekly frequencies. SWISS passengers will also be able to enjoy the new Premium Economy Class for the first time this winter throughout the Boeing 777 long-haul fleet.

A wider range of services from Geneva, too

In addition to the long-haul operation to New York, SWISS’s services from Geneva will extend to 25 European destinations in the coming winter schedules. Service to Scandinavia will be particularly strengthened, with one additional weekly flight to Stockholm and three more weekly frequencies each to Gothenburg and Copenhagen during the winter months. Frequencies will also be increased on the Funchal and Tenerife routes. The most extensively-served destinations from Geneva in the coming winter timetable period include London, Athens, Lisbon, Marrakech, Porto and Nice. The new direct flights to Brussels introduced this summer in collaboration with Brussels Airlines will also be maintained. And the services to such classic summer destinations as Larnaca, Faro and Heraklion will be continued until November.

The 2022/23 SWISS winter schedules are now available on www.swiss.com. The winter timetable period runs from 30 October 2022 to 26 March 2023.