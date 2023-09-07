SWISS welcomes Canton Geneva aboard

SWISS International Airlines is introducing a new culinary experience for its First and Business Class passengers on long-haul flights departing from Switzerland. This initiative is part of the ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight food service programme and features dishes created by Olivier Jean, the executive chef of Geneva’s luxury The Woodward hotel. These exclusive meals will be available to passengers for the next three months.

The Woodward, a five-star hotel and a member of the prestigious Oetker Collection, is known for its Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Atelier Robuchon. Chef Olivier Jean has crafted a menu that combines French haute cuisine with Asian influences and local specialities. SWISS Business Class passengers can savour dishes like poached char with lemongrass sauce, while SWISS First Class guests can indulge in miso-marinated pike-perch with port wine sauce.

Even SWISS Premium Economy passengers travelling from Switzerland can enjoy a three-course meal featuring Geneva region specialities, including Geneva-style chicken with spätzli and green beans.

SWISS has been offering a culinary journey through Switzerland’s various regions to its premium-class travellers since 2002. Every three months, a different Michelin-starred and GaultMillau-point top chef is invited to create a selection of high-quality dishes from their home canton, emphasizing regional and seasonal specialities. This ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ program has welcomed 81 guest chefs, representing all 26 Swiss cantons, over its 20-year history.