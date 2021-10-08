SWISS website enhanced with attractive new functions

SWISS has launched a new booking platform on its swiss.com website that enables visitors to view the full range of flight services offered by the airlines of the Lufthansa Group and book these more easily, too. The new website features, which are all in the familiar SWISS design, also extend to additional functions such as flight rebooking, seat reservations and booking extra baggage. The enhancements further include a new ‘Sofort’ payment option that enables additional services to be obtained immediately once the booking is concluded. Visitors to swiss.com will now also enjoy a refined search function that presents the full range of Lufthansa Group destinations at a glance to inspire their travel plans, along with the corresponding best-price offers for any destination selected.

Customers of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) visiting the company’s swiss.com website are now presented at a glance with the full range of flight services provided by Lufthansa Group members Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS, along with a simplified booking process. The new website features extend to further functions, too: swiss.com visitors can now reserve their seat, book extra baggage or make a rebooking for any flight of any Lufthansa Group airline. The services are also provided with a new ‘Sofort’ (instant transfer) payment option, which is offered alongside the existing credit card payment facility.

“In switching to our new booking platform, we’re not only taking advantage of the synergies we enjoy with our sister Lufthansa Group airlines,” explains SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “We’re also – and above all – providing our website visitors with a seamless and consistent user experience. Our new platform will further enable us to launch new products and services more speedily and deliver substantially more added value to our customers.”

In addition to the new booking platform, visitors to the enhanced swiss.com can take advantage of an expanded and refined search function. The new search facility provides the customer with an inspiring overview of all the destinations available, and will present them with at-a-glance best-price offers based on the filters they apply such as their intended travel period, the region(s) they select and the type of activities desired.

The new website features are currently only available on the desktop version of swiss.com. But plans are already underway to extend the new booking platform to the mobile SWISS app.

05-OCT-2021 Zurich Airport