SWISS unveils new ‘SWISS Senses’ air travel experience with totally new cabin interiors in all classes

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to offer its customers a totally new and more personalized ‘SWISS Senses’ air travel experience from 2025 onwards. The centrepiece of the new customer product is an entirely redesigned cabin for the airline’s long-haul aircraft fleet. SWISS unveiled its new cabin interiors to the public today.

“This is the most comprehensive cabin renewal in the history of our company,” says SWISS Chief Executive Officer Dieter Vranckx. “As a premium airline, we want to pay due and full regard to our customers’ desire for more individuality. And with this extremely high-quality product, we can continue to meet all our high aspirations.”

The totally redesigned long-haul cabin features a timeless colour scheme and top-quality materials. The warm and muted tones such as claret, anthracite and beige convey a particular sense of comfort and calm. The new concept also extends to SWISS’s first-ever suites, which will be offered in SWISS First and parts of SWISS Business. All seating classes will also feature new Human-Centric Lighting which helps alleviate jet lag’s effects. A new state-of-the-art inflight entertainment system with bigger screens and connection options for the customer’s own personal devices will also be provided in all seating classes.

“With ‘SWISS Senses’ we’re making our customers’ air travel an even more personal and more sensual experience,” adds SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “With its deep devotion to detail, our new long-haul cabin will give our passengers a particular feeling of warmth and well-being – a cosy and comfortable yet also functional environment in all our travel classes.”

SWISS First: privacy assured

The new SWISS First suites offer their guests total privacy with closable sliding doors, a spacious personal wardrobe, a large seat table, seat heating and cooling, a wireless charging station and a screen display that is as wide as the suite itself. The cabin’s centre suite can also be configured to suit two persons travelling together. The suites’ warm colours and wood features convey a strong sense of comfort and calm within top-quality surroundings. An advanced and spacious new washroom has also been developed for the new SWISS First cabin. The facility draws its inspiration from the famous spring in Vals in Canton Graubünden: a slate-black exterior, and a green interior that alludes to the spring’s fresh and cooling water.

SWISS Business: aisle access from every seat

The totally redesigned SWISS Business cabin is intentionally conceived to meet a wide range of wishes and needs. In addition to ‘classic’ Business Class seats, the new cabin offers various further seating options such as double seats for passengers travelling together. Selected seats can also be closed off with a sliding door. All the new SWISS Business seats feature seat heating and cooling and a wireless charging station. The cabin’s top-quality materials in claret and anthracite help convey an extremely cosy and intimate ambience throughout.

SWISS Premium Economy: tried-and-trusted retained

The highly popular SWISS Premium Economy Class with its greater seat comfort and superior cabin service will remain an integral feature within the new air travel experience. SWISS was the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to introduce the new Premium Economy seat which, with its 48-centimetre width and its almost one-metre pitch, has set new industry benchmarks.

SWISS Economy: optimum construction for greater seat pitch

The new SWISS Economy cabin will be equipped with new comfortable and functional seats. Thanks to their optimum construction, the seat pitch has been increased. Every seat will also feature a more than 13-inch high-resolution screen, and the extensive new inflight entertainment system will help the time aloft fly by. The new seats are further provided with an amenity storage facility and a USB port, and offer additional comfort in the first seat rows.

The new cabin interiors will be installed from 2025 onwards, initially on the SWISS Airbus A330-300 fleet and later on the company’s Boeing 777-300ERs. The new Airbus A350-900s on order will be delivered with their new cabins already installed.

Zurich Airport, 03-MAR-2023