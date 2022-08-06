SWISS to wet-lease up to six airBaltic Airbus A220-300 aircraft next winter

SWISS signed a collaboration agreement with airBaltic for the coming winter timetable period to further stabilise its flight schedules and provide more reliability for its customers’ travel plans. Up to six airBaltic Airbus A220-300 aircraft will perform flights on the EU network of SWISS.

The fleet of airBaltic consists of 36 Airbus A220-300 aircraft with 145 seats, of which a few are currently parked. Most of these planes operate scheduled services in Europe, but a number of them are on wet-lease to other European airlines: four with SAS Scandinavian Airlines and seven with Eurowings and Eurowings Discover.

In the coming winter period, a contract with SWISS will thus be added, involving up to six aircraft. SWISS staff know the aircraft well because it also has a large A220 fleet, of both the -100 and -300 models. The carrier said it would use some of its own cabin crew on the wet-leased aircraft, notwithstanding the lease status.

We've agreed a collaboration with @airBaltic for the coming winter timetable period to further stabilize our flight schedules & provide even more reliability for your travel plans. The up to six planned aircraft will perform flights on our EU network. pic.twitter.com/5Za9MxkZ64 — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) August 5, 2022