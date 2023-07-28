SWISS to offer free internet chat on all its long-haul flights

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will provide free internet chat services, including WhatsApp, on all its long-haul flights starting from August 2, 2023. Passengers in all travel classes will be able to use chat apps on their smartphones, laptops, or tablets throughout the flight with no data limit.

Additionally, SWISS offers two optional internet packages for surfing, email, and social media, priced at CHF 25 for four hours of access and CHF 35 for access throughout the flight. First Class and HON Circle Members will enjoy unlimited internet access.

All the internet services come with unlimited data volumes, but video streaming will be disabled to ensure sufficient bandwidth for all passengers. However, other services like audio streaming, cloud services, and access to social media videos will still be available. Passengers can also access the digital SWISS Magazine on their devices without internet access.