SWISS to increase its capacity in June

In the coming days and weeks, the entry requirements of various European countries will be gradually open. This leads to an increased demand for air travel. SWISS, therefore, plans to substantially expand its services with the June timetable, in line with the respective entry requirements.

“We plan to resume around 15-20% of our original services in June, and are very pleased to be able to offer Switzerland greater connections to the world,” says SWISS CEO Thomas Klühr.

SWISS plans to operate approximately 140 weekly flights from Zurich to 30 destinations in Europe, and approximately 40 weekly flights from Geneva to 14 destinations in Europe. The airline will still serve the three weekly long-haul flights to Newark in the USA, further intercontinental destinations will be added in June.

In addition, SWISS and its Swiss WorldCargo division will continue to operate their cargo-only flights to various destinations globally.

The changes and additions to the June timetable will be published shortly in all the booking systems. The expansion of the flight schedules is taking place step by step, following the needs of the customers.