SWISS to further expand services in its coming winter schedules

SWISS will continue to offer its customers a wide range of short- and medium-haul air services in the coming winter schedules. The airline will provide flights from Zurich and Geneva to a total of 68 such destinations, an even broader selection than in the previous winter period. New to the SWISS network from Zurich this winter will be a restored service to Bremen in Northern Germany. Switzerland’s largest airline will also intensify its existing services to the further German cities of Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Hanover, while frequencies will additionally be increased on the Prague and Bucharest routes. Portugal also receives a particular focus in the coming winter period; and SWISS flights will be operated once again between Zurich and Vienna, in a route collaboration with sister Lufthansa Group carrier Austrian Airlines. For SWISS’s Geneva-based network, the coming winter schedules will bring a particularly extensive range of services to London, Lisbon, Porto and Athens.

In response to the continuing strong demand for air travel, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be offering a further wide range of services in the coming 2023/2024 winter timetable period. The SWISS winter schedules will include both new destinations and increased frequencies on selected existing routes. All in all, SWISS will provide services to 68 short- and medium-haul destinations from Zurich and Geneva in the coming winter timetable period. SWISS is significantly reducing the number of wet-lease flights during the coming winter. The aim is to halve the number of flights operated by Air Baltic and Helvetic Airways on behalf of SWISS during the winter.

“We are pleased to be offering the many people who are currently showing such a strong desire to travel an even broader range of routes and services in our coming winter schedules,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “And, in doing so, to be continuing on our present path of steady and stable growth.”

Zurich-Bremen service restored

SWISS travellers from Zurich will be offered a total of 63 short- and medium-haul destinations in the coming winter schedules, four more than in the previous winter timetable period. New to the network is Bremen in Northern Germany, which will receive a four-times-weekly service that is aimed at both leisure and business travellers. The service is a resumption: Bremen originally joined the SWISS network in winter 2018/2019, but the flights were subsequently suspended in the light of the corona pandemic.

SWISS will also be increasing its frequencies from Zurich to various further German cities, with six more weekly flights (compared to winter 2022/2023) to Düsseldorf, four more to Hamburg and an additional two to Hanover.

The Czech capital of Prague and the Romanian capital of Bucharest will also have their SWISS services substantially expanded in the coming winter period, receiving an additional seven and five weekly flights respectively.

Other destinations which will enjoy particularly frequent SWISS service from Zurich this winter include Berlin (52 weekly flights), Barcelona (28 weekly flights), Amsterdam (28 weekly flights) and Athens (19 weekly flights).

Portugal is a further focus in the coming SWISS winter schedules, with the capital Lisbon receiving 14 weekly flights from Zurich and with Porto also served up to 11 times a week.

Last but not least, SWISS service will be resumed on the Zurich-Vienna route, with three flights a day to the Austrian capital. The route will also be operated by sister Lufthansa Group carrier Austrian Airlines with multiple daily flights.

An attractive flight programme from Geneva, too

SWISS will also offer its customers a varied range of 21 short- and medium-haul destinations from Geneva in the coming winter schedules. Travellers to London, Lisbon, Porto and Athens will enjoy an especially wide choice of flights. The service to Hamburg introduced this summer will also be continued, with four weekly frequencies. And SWISS will further offer attractive services to Geneva from the UK and Scandinavia that are particularly aimed at winter sports guests.