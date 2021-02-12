SWISS to extend minimal Geneva flight operations until 27 March

In view of the still low current booking levels, which have further declined as a result of Switzerland’s recently tightened travel restrictions, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to extend its present minimal operations from and to Geneva Airport until 27 March.

SWISS will continue to offer services between Geneva and the Lufthansa Group hubs of Zurich (with 13 weekly flights) and Frankfurt (with seven weekly flights) and thereby ensure that Western Switzerland remains connected as well as possible with SWISS’s global Zurich-based network. A further weekly flight is also planned between Geneva and Pristina.

SWISS remains fully committed to its Geneva business and operations in the longer term. Travellers affected by flight cancellations can rebook free of charge or have the price of their ticket refunded.