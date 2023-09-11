SWISS to enlarge Premium Economy cabin for its Airbus A350s

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has reached a significant milestone in its plan to introduce the Airbus A350-900 to its aircraft fleet, which is scheduled for 2025. The airline has finalised the cabin layout for the new long-haul twinjet, determining the number of seats in each cabin class. The Airbus A350-900 will accommodate a total of 242 passengers, with 38 seats in Premium Economy Class, which is larger than on SWISS’s existing long-haul aircraft, reflecting increased demand for premium leisure travel.

The new SWISS Airbus A350-900 will have the following seating configuration: three in First Class, 45 in Business Class, 38 in Premium Economy Class, and 156 in Economy Class. This expansion of Premium Economy Class aligns with the growing interest in premium air travel among leisure travellers.

The airline will introduce a new cabin concept called ‘SWISS Senses,’ aiming to offer a more personalised and enhanced air travel experience to its customers.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, SWISS Chief Commercial Officer, emphasised that SWISS will remain the only major airline in the world to offer First Class on all its long-haul aircraft, further positioning itself as Europe’s leading premium airline.

SWISS will receive five Airbus A350-900 aircraft gradually from 2025, and these new twinjets will eventually replace the company’s four-engined Airbus A340-300s. The A350-900 is known for its advanced technology, fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and reduced noise levels compared to its predecessor. On average, it consumes approximately 2.5 litres of fuel per passenger per 100 kilometres.