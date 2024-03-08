SWISS, the Lufthansa Group and Climeworks set a shared course for a more sustainable future through carbon removal from the air

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and the Lufthansa Group have entered into a strategic partnership with Climeworks, a Swiss-based company specialising in direct air capture (DAC) technology for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air.

SWISS aims to support the scaling up of Climeworks’s innovative DAC technology, making a significant contribution to the aviation sector’s sustainability goals. The collaboration, extending until 2030 with options for additional carbon removal volumes, positions SWISS and the Lufthansa Group as pioneers in promoting key sustainability technologies within the airline industry.

Climeworks, a global leader in DAC, operates the world’s largest DAC and carbon storage facility in Iceland. The partnership underscores the commitment of SWISS and the Lufthansa Group to achieving net-zero emissions and advancing Swiss innovation. The DAC technology also presents opportunities for procuring atmospheric CO2 for the production of sustainable aviation fuels, contributing to the decarbonisation of the airline sector.

SWISS continues to refine options for customers to enhance the sustainability of their air travel, including the purchase of sustainable aviation fuels and offsetting carbon emissions through investments in climate protection projects. Soon, customers will have the option to support the scaling up of Climeworks’s DAC technology.