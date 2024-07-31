SWISS reports strong first-half earnings of CHF 264 million amid competitive market

- Financial Performance: SWISS achieved an operating result of CHF 264.2 million for the first half of 2024, with total revenues of CHF 2.7 billion, marking a 5.5% increase from the prior year. However, the result is a 22% decline from last year’s record.
- Market Conditions: The market has normalised, easing capacity shortages and intensifying competition, which has lowered yields. Rising costs, including salaries, fees, and maintenance expenses, have also impacted earnings.
- Passenger and Cargo Traffic: SWISS transported 8.5 million passengers in the first half of 2024, a 12.3% increase. The airline also saw a robust performance in its airfreight business, driven by strong e-commerce activity.
- Strategic Investments: Investments in enhancing customer experience and maintaining stable operations were pivotal. Despite challenges, SWISS aims to sustain cost discipline and efficiency to achieve a strong second-half performance.
- Outlook: SWISS expects a near 10% increase in available seat-kilometres for 2024, nearing pre-pandemic capacity levels. The summer season’s production is anticipated to almost match 2019 levels.
