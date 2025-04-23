SWISS reports strong Easter performance with higher passenger numbers and improved punctuality

SWISS enjoyed a successful Easter 2025, flying over 220,000 passengers between Good Friday and Easter Monday—an increase of nearly 9% from last year.

Despite this growth, the airline improved its punctuality, with 79% of flights departing on time, up six percentage points from Easter 2024. SWISS operated about 1,700 flights during the period, 100 more than the previous year, while maintaining a high schedule stability of 97%.

Popular destinations included European cities like London, Munich, and Berlin, as well as U.S. hubs such as New York, Miami, and Chicago.

COO Oliver Buchhofer credited careful planning and strong team performance for the success, and noted that preparations for the busy summer season are already well underway.