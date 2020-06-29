 SWISS publishes its schedules to 24 October

SWISS today published its flight schedules up until 24 October, the end of the summer timetable period. The Airline of Switzerland will continue to steadily expand its range of services from both Zurich and Geneva over the next few weeks and months. As well as resuming service to more network destinations, the airline will be intensifying its frequencies on routes already restored in both its short-haul and its long-haul networks.

SWISS aims to return its production to 40 per cent of the volume envisaged in its originally published schedules by the end of October. This amounts to some 1,400 weekly departures, which should serve around 85 per cent of the previous SWISS worldwide route network to offer customers a wide range of air travel options.

Twelve further European destinations will be returned to SWISS’s Zurich-based network in July, including Bilbao and Alicante (Spain), Venice (Italy), Cork (Ireland) and Oslo (Norway). Services will also be substantially increased on routes that were restored in June between Zurich and Germany (Berlin, Hamburg and Sylt/Westerland), Portugal (Lisbon and Porto), France (Nice), Serbia (Belgrade), Ireland (Dublin) and Austria (Vienna).

SWISS’s Geneva-based network will see the restoration of 24 further points in Europe that include several attractive Southern European tourist destinations: Corfu, Heraklion, Kalamata, Kos, Mykonos, Thessaloniki and Zakynthos in Greece; Brindisi, Catania, Florence and Olbia in Italy; and Alicante, Menorca and Valencia in Spain. Frequencies will also be added to the already-restored services between Geneva and Athens (Greece), Faro, Lisbon and Porto (Portugal), Frankfurt (Germany) and Pristina (Kosovo).

Services will also resume on the Zurich-Geneva route. Twelve weekly frequencies are planned here for July and August, rising to 21 in September and October. The services will give Geneva-based travellers seamless connections in Zurich to numerous intercontinental destinations. SWISS is also reinstating its services to São Paulo (Brazil), Shanghai (China), Montreal (Canada) and Tel Aviv (Israel) from July onwards. The SWISS Zurich long-haul network will thus comprise 13 destinations in July, which is set to rise to 18 by October.

All the restored destinations and additional flights are already available in SWISS’s booking systems. SWISS will continue to closely monitor all further developments in immigration provisions around the world, and will make any adjustments needed to its schedules in the light thereof.

Flexible rebooking option

Anyone booking a flight in the next few weeks can do so without any worries. Passengers who wish to change their travel date can make a one-time, toll-free rebooking for the same route and the same class of travel. This rule applies to tickets booked up to and including 31 August 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021. The rebooking must be made before the originally planned start of travel.