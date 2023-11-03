SWISS posts record nine-month earnings

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has reported record earnings for the first nine months of 2023. They achieved a record operating result of CHF 615.9 million for this period, the highest in the company’s history. Total revenues for the same period amounted to CHF 4.0 billion.

SWISS also transported 12.4 million passengers, showing strong growth in passenger volumes. The positive results were attributed to high customer demand in the leisure travel segment and cost savings from restructuring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, challenges in the market environment, including rising costs and geopolitical uncertainties, may pose future difficulties for the airline. Despite this, SWISS expects a favourable Adjusted EBIT for the entire year.