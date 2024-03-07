SWISS posts record CHF 718 million operating result for 2023

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) reported a record operating result for 2023, achieving an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of CHF 718.5 million, the highest in its history. This represents a 58% improvement compared to the previous year, with total revenues reaching CHF 5.3 billion, a 21% increase.

The strong performance is attributed to robust demand for air travel and efficient cost structures. The company plans to invest in sustainability, customer experience, and employee development in 2024, allocating up to CHF 5 billion.

Despite challenges, SWISS transported 16.5 million passengers in 2023, nearly 30% more than the previous year, maintaining above-average reliability and strong financial stability. The company’s focus for 2024 includes improving punctuality and sustainability, alongside substantial investments.