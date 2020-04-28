SWISS performs cargo flights for the Swiss Red Cross

SWISS has conducted a total of seven charter cargo flights from Shanghai (China) to Switzerland on behalf of the Swiss Red Cross. The flights, which brought medical equipment and testing materials to Switzerland, were performed with the close support of the company’s Swiss WorldCargo division.

In total, the flights brought in over 20 million protective facemasks and 300 000 protective overalls. The flights were performed with Airbus A340 and Boeing 777 aircraft. To make maximum use of the space available, the cargo was carried not only in the hold but also in the passenger cabin.

Markus Binkert, SWISS CFO and member of the Management Board responsible for the cargo division, comments: “On cargo flights operated on behalf of the Swiss Red Cross we brought urgently required medical supplies to Switzerland. We are delighted to be able to support Switzerland and the population in these times“.