Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) commenced its new non-stop service between Zurich and Osaka today.

The first eastbound LX 158 flight, operated with an Airbus A340-300 aircraft, took off from Zurich at 13:12 CET. SWISS will be serving Osaka five times a week, supplementing its existing Zurich-Tokyo flights to strengthen its presence in Japan.

01-MAR-2020 Zurich Airport