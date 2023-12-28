SWISS launches new European destinations in Summer 2024, increases frequency on Geneva-Brussels route

SWISS is expanding its short-haul route network for the 2024 summer schedule with several new destinations and increased frequencies. The additions include service between Zurich and Bremen, and the inclusion of Oslo to the Geneva-based network. Copenhagen and Stockholm will also be part of the summer timetable from Geneva.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, SWISS Chief Commercial Officer, highlights the airline’s commitment to providing an extensive range of travel options, emphasising top-notch service quality. Bremen, known for its historic landmarks like the Roland Statue and Town Musicians, alongside a vibrant arts and culture scene, offers an attractive destination.

Additionally, Cluj-Napoca and Košice will join the SWISS short-haul network in summer 2024. Frequencies will increase between Zurich and existing European destinations such as Alicante, Madrid, Naples, Venice, and Vilnius.

Geneva

The new Oslo service from Geneva brings travellers closer to the Norwegian capital’s contemporary architecture, green spaces, cultural attractions, and scenic natural surroundings. Furthermore, SWISS will enhance its summer services on the Geneva-Copenhagen and Geneva-Stockholm routes, providing more options for travellers to explore these cities’ unique offerings. Increased frequencies will also be available for several other existing destinations from Geneva in the 2024 summer schedules, including Athens, Brindisi, Brussels, Catania, Malaga, Palma, and Valencia.