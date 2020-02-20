Swiss International Air Lines takes delivery of its first Airbus A320neo

André Orban
From left to right: Bruce Hall, Director Pratt & Whitney Airbus Operations, Peter Wojahn, SWISS Chief Technical Officer, and Carlos Alcántara, Head of Acceptance & Delivery A320 Family Final Assembly Line Hamburg, and SWISS crew at the delivery ceremony at Airbus Hamburg.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has taken delivery of its first A320neo aircraft at a delivery ceremony in Hamburg, Germany. It is the first of 25 A320neo Family aircraft ordered by Swiss International Air Lines.

SWISS A320neo taking off at Airbus Hamburg

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver 20 percent fuel savings. With more than 7,300 orders received from over 110 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.

Hamburg, 20 February 2020

