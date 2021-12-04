Swiss International Air Lines suspends flights to Hong Kong over strict crew quarantine rules

SWISS announced that it is suspending its flights from Zurich to Hong Kong temporarily, due to the tightening of quarantine regulations for crew members on arrival.

Four flights between December 4 and 11 are affected by the cancellation. The decision was taken “after careful consideration“, according to Switzerland’s flag carrier. SWISS said the situation is under constant review and that it would contact the passengers affected by this move.

Hong Kong, one of the first places to document an important case of Omicron, this week tightened already stringent epidemic measures. Like mainland China, it is pursuing a zero-Covid strategy.

Switzerland has also introduced stricter entry rules as the world scrambles to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, recently identified by South African scientists.

Source: swissinfo.ch