SWISS grapples with challenges in Q1, focuses on stability and punctuality for summer travel season

SWISS International Air Lines reported an operating result (Adjusted EBIT) of CHF 30.7 million for Q1 2024, down CHF 48 million from the previous year due to lower yields, weaker cargo business, and rising costs, especially personnel expenses.

Despite challenges, the airline aims to prioritise reliability and punctuality for the upcoming summer months. With a focus on customer satisfaction, SWISS is implementing a companywide program to enhance flight punctuality and overall service quality.

Despite the dip in earnings, passenger volume grew by nearly 17%, reflecting strong demand for travel.