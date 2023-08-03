SWISS further improves operating result in the first half-year

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has reported a strong financial performance in the first half of 2023, with an operating result of CHF 338.3 million. This marks a significant improvement compared to the same period last year when the operating result was CHF 67 million. The total revenues for the first six months amounted to CHF 2.5 billion, a 37.8% increase from the previous year.

The positive results were attributed to several factors, including the restructuring conducted in 2021, which helped mitigate the impact of rising costs faced by the entire airline sector. SWISS also benefited from the continued strong demand for air travel, coupled with reduced industrywide capacity. The company transported around 7.5 million passengers in the first half of 2023, a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The second quarter saw an acceleration of the positive trends seen in the first quarter, with an operating result of just under CHF 260 million, a 127% improvement from the same period last year.

SWISS plans to invest extensively in sustainable flight operations, enhancing the air travel experience for customers, and supporting its employees. The company aims to maintain its position as one of Europe’s leading airlines.

The passenger volumes witnessed substantial growth, with a 41% increase in the number of travellers carried in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. SWISS operated over 61,000 flights during the period, a 30% increase from a year ago.

SWISS expects to achieve a total ASK production of approximately 85% of its 2019 level for 2023, with further increases expected in 2024.