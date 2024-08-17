SWISS flight diverts to Kazakhstan due to medical emergency, faces technical setback

A SWISS flight en route from Tokyo Narita to Zurich made an unscheduled stop in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday due to a medical emergency onboard. Flight LX161, operating Boeing 777-300ER registered HB-JNI, landed safely in Astana, where the affected passenger was promptly handed over to local medical personnel.

The incident took a complicated turn when the aircraft became temporarily stranded during taxiing. Due to a closed taxiway at Astana’s airport, the crew had to manoeuvre the plane on the runway, resulting in the nose wheel getting stuck in the grass. The aircraft required towing back to the runway and is now undergoing inspections by specialists to assess potential damage.

SWISS has announced that they are working urgently to arrange onward travel for the 319 passengers. With limited rebooking options available in Astana, the airline is also considering dispatching a replacement aircraft and crew from Zurich to complete the journey.