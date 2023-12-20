SWISS fleet again completely restored as the airline brings its last stored aircraft back from Amman

SWISS International Airlines has brought its last aircraft, Airbus A320 HB-IJO, back into full service after it was stored for three years in Amman, Jordan, due to the travel downturn caused by the pandemic. This return marks the complete restoration of SWISS’s fleet to full operational capacity.

Initially, SWISS stored 25 aircraft in Jordan during the pandemic’s peak, experiencing a significant drop in demand. After extensive inspections by SWISS technicians and collaboration with local maintenance providers, the aircraft remained in good condition despite long-term storage. The dry and hot climate in Jordan was beneficial for preserving the aircraft, preventing rust and ensuring the components’ integrity.

Claus Bauer, SWISS Head of Technical Fleet Management, expressed satisfaction at the successful return of all stored aircraft, emphasising the meticulous efforts made to ensure each plane’s faultless technical condition.

The Airbus A320-200 HB-IJO, in service since 1997 and one of SWISS’s long-standing planes, sports the Star Alliance livery and can accommodate 180 passengers. Throughout its more than 26 years of operation, it has logged over 63,596 flight hours and completed 45,042 takeoff/landing cycles. Its service return signifies the completion of SWISS’s fleet restoration after the challenging period of reduced demand.