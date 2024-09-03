SWISS faces aircraft balance issues due to heavier First Class seats

SWISS International Air Lines is facing balance problems with its Airbus A330-300 aircraft due to the increased weight of its new First Class seats, part of the “SWISS Senses” suite concept set to launch in 2025.

The trend towards more privacy in premium classes has led to heavier seats, while Economy Class seats have become lighter, shifting the aircraft’s centre of gravity forward.

To address this “nose-heavy” issue, SWISS plans to install lead plates to correct the balance. However, this solution will increase fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, raising environmental concerns.

Despite the added weight, SWISS assures that long-haul routes will remain unaffected.

COMMENT

Traditionally, First Class is positioned at the front of the aircraft. If its increased weight is causing balance issues, wouldn’t it be smarter to relocate First Class closer to the centre of the aircraft rather than adding heavy lead plates at the back? This approach could avoid the added fuel consumption and environmental impact associated with the extra weight.