SWISS extends Premium Economy Class to its Airbus A340 fleet

SWISS has begun installing its new Premium Economy Class on its Airbus A340-300 fleet. The first such aircraft completed – HB-JMB – departed for Johannesburg yesterday evening on its first flight with the new seating class installed. All four of SWISS’s Airbus A340s will be equipped with Premium Economy by April, from when the new seating class will be bookable for the further destinations served.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) embarked on the Premium Economy Class installation programme for its Airbus A340-300 fleet in December 2022. The first aircraft completed – HB-JMB – departed from Zurich for Johannesburg yesterday evening on its first flight with the new seating class installed. All four SWISS Airbus A340s will feature the popular new class of travel by this April. From the same date, Premium Economy Class will also be newly bookable for SWISS services on the Zurich-Johannesburg, Zurich-Hong Kong and Zurich-Chicago routes.

“Our new Premium Economy Class has rapidly established itself as a hugely popular way of travel,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “And the highly positive feedback that we’ve received from our customers – on the greater seating comfort, the enhanced service, the wider choice of meals and the quality of the food – has only strengthened our resolve to offer this top-quality product on more of our routes.”

SWISS has already installed Premium Economy Class throughout its Boeing 777-300ER fleet, whose first aircraft was completed at the end of February 2022. SWISS was the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to introduce the best-in-class Premium Economy seat, which sets new comfort benchmarks with its pitch of almost a metre and its 48-centimetre width.