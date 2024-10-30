SWISS expands Summer 2025 routes with new destinations and increased frequencies

SWISS is set to enhance its route network for the summer 2025 schedule by introducing new non-stop services from Zurich to four exciting European destinations: Niš (Serbia), Heringsdorf (Germany), Montpellier (France), and Dubrovnik (Croatia).

Flights to Niš will operate on Mondays and Thursdays, while Heringsdorf will be served on Saturdays and Montpellier on Mondays and Fridays. The service to Dubrovnik will commence on April 17, 2025, with up to five weekly flights throughout the summer.

The airline will also continue its recently launched Geneva-Berlin service, providing daily connections. Additionally, SWISS plans to increase frequencies to existing destinations such as Manchester, Krakow, Košice, and Copenhagen.

Long-haul routes to Washington DC, Toronto, and Seoul will resume, maintaining a focus on popular Mediterranean destinations. The 2025 summer timetable will offer a total of 116 destinations, including 70 in Europe, running from March 30 to October 25, 2025.