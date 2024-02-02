SWISS expands long-haul network with debut service to Seoul in 2024

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to introduce its first-ever service to Seoul as part of its 2024 summer schedules, adding to its expanding long-haul network.

Commencing on May 7, 2024, the thrice-weekly non-stop flights between Zurich and Seoul will be operated using Airbus A340 equipment.

Seoul, known for its blend of tradition and modernity, offers a unique experience for both leisure and business travellers. The new service aims to meet customer demand for non-stop connections to key global cities, with South Korea being Switzerland’s fourth-largest Asian trading partner.

The new route complements SWISS’s previously announced long-haul destinations, Washington, DC, and Toronto. Bookings for the Zurich-Seoul route are now open.