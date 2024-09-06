SWISS expands Geneva-based network with new Berlin route and enhanced winter schedules

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to expand its Geneva-based route network this winter, introducing a new daily service to Berlin starting on 28 October 2024. The new route aims to cater to both business and leisure travellers heading to Germany’s vibrant capital, further enhancing SWISS’s presence in Northern Germany, where it already operates four weekly flights to Hamburg from Geneva.

Additionally, SWISS will boost its flight frequencies to popular Scandinavian destinations, including Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Oslo, to accommodate increasing demand from Scandinavian winter sports enthusiasts travelling to Switzerland. This expansion is part of SWISS’s commitment to meeting growing interest in Switzerland’s ski resorts.

The airline will also increase its services to Southern Europe, with added flights to Athens, Marrakech, Valencia, and Malaga, offering more flexibility to customers seeking winter sun destinations.

The 2024/25 winter timetable, running from 27 October 2024 to 29 March 2025, will include 21 short-haul routes from Geneva as well as the Geneva-New York service. European destinations for winter 2024 will be bookable starting from 10 September 2024.