SWISS expands fleet with five additional Airbus A350s

SWISS International Air Lines is set to bolster its long-haul fleet with five additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, complementing the five already on order. Deliveries will occur between summer 2025 and the end of 2031, featuring the innovative ‘SWISS Senses’ cabin interior.

Fleet Modernisation :

The Airbus A350-900, a fuel-efficient and low-emission twinjet, will significantly enhance SWISS’s sustainability efforts and passenger comfort. Its cutting-edge engines reduce noise emissions by more than half, aligning with the Lufthansa Group’s investment in modernising its fleet.

: The Airbus A350-900, a fuel-efficient and low-emission twinjet, will significantly enhance SWISS’s sustainability efforts and passenger comfort. Its cutting-edge engines reduce noise emissions by more than half, aligning with the Lufthansa Group’s investment in modernising its fleet. Improved Passenger Experience :

The new ‘SWISS Senses’ cabins will redefine comfort with state-of-the-art features across all travel classes.

: The new ‘SWISS Senses’ cabins will redefine comfort with state-of-the-art features across all travel classes. Operational Plans:

SWISS’s first A350-900 will arrive in summer 2025, with fleet deployment details to be announced in the coming months.

“This investment ensures SWISS continues to meet customer expectations while setting new standards in modernity and sustainability,” said SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger.

The expanded A350 fleet underscores SWISS’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences while advancing its environmental and operational goals.