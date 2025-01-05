SWISS crew member’s death after emergency landing was due to oxygen deprivation

A 23-year-old SWISS flight attendant died on December 30, 2024, from brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation after an emergency landing of SWISS flight LX1885 in Graz. The flight, travelling from Bucharest to Zurich, made the unscheduled landing on December 23 due to smoke in the cockpit and cabin.

Preliminary investigations revealed hypoxic brain damage and cerebral oedema as the cause of death. Authorities are examining the role of the flight attendant’s breathing mask in the incident, with chemical and histological analyses ongoing.

Media reports indicate SWISS is updating breathing masks in its fleet, though those on A220 aircraft, like the one involved, had not been replaced.