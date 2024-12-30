Home Airports Graz Airport (GRZ) Swiss crew member dies after emergency landing in Graz

Swiss crew member dies after emergency landing in Graz

By
André Orban
-
0
1

A Swiss Airlines cabin crew member has died one week after an emergency landing in Graz, Austria. The Airbus A220 flight, en route from Bucharest to Zurich with 74 passengers, experienced engine problems and smoke in the cockpit and cabin, forcing the unscheduled landing.

The crew member had been in intensive care since the incident. Swiss Airlines has not disclosed the cause of death out of respect for the family.

Preliminary investigations suggest a technical defect in one of the engines, and Austrian prosecutors have launched an inquiry into possible negligent bodily injury.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be