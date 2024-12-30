Swiss crew member dies after emergency landing in Graz

A Swiss Airlines cabin crew member has died one week after an emergency landing in Graz, Austria. The Airbus A220 flight, en route from Bucharest to Zurich with 74 passengers, experienced engine problems and smoke in the cockpit and cabin, forcing the unscheduled landing.

The crew member had been in intensive care since the incident. Swiss Airlines has not disclosed the cause of death out of respect for the family.

Preliminary investigations suggest a technical defect in one of the engines, and Austrian prosecutors have launched an inquiry into possible negligent bodily injury.

With great sadness, we must share that we have lost a dear colleague following the emergency landing of LX1885 on 23 December 2024. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of our colleague during this difficult time. More: https://t.co/KaNlEtZZIj pic.twitter.com/X5SrBs5Mtq — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) December 30, 2024