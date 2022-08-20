Navigate

SWISS crew asked for police assistance at Stockholm Arlanda because an “unruly” passenger was filming them

When SWISS flight LX1248 (Airbus A220-300 registered HB-JCO) from Zurich arrived at Stockholm Arlanda today at 12:29, the crew of the aircraft wanted help with one passenger.

The passenger was described as “unruly”. After the landing, the police checked the passenger, a man in his twenties. The man was accused of filming the crew on board.

This is not a crime under Swedish law and, therefore, the police did not take any other measures and released the man. However, it is stated that it is a crime under Swiss law to film a crew on duty and therefore the airline will file a report in Switzerland.

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
