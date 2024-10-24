SWISS carries over 1.3 million passengers during Autumn holiday season amid weather challenges

By
André Orban
-
0
0

SWISS Airlines transported over 1.3 million passengers during the autumn holiday season from September 27 to October 20, 2024, an increase of 6.5% compared to the previous year.

Despite challenging weather conditions at Zurich Airport and air traffic control shortages, the airline operated 10,211 flights with 65% arriving on time. SWISS handled over 900,000 bags, with more than 98% delivered on schedule.

While punctuality slightly declined due to external factors, the airline maintained a schedule stability of 97.7%. SWISS is focused on improving operational resilience and working with partners to enhance punctuality.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.