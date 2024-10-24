SWISS carries over 1.3 million passengers during Autumn holiday season amid weather challenges

SWISS Airlines transported over 1.3 million passengers during the autumn holiday season from September 27 to October 20, 2024, an increase of 6.5% compared to the previous year.

Despite challenging weather conditions at Zurich Airport and air traffic control shortages, the airline operated 10,211 flights with 65% arriving on time. SWISS handled over 900,000 bags, with more than 98% delivered on schedule.

While punctuality slightly declined due to external factors, the airline maintained a schedule stability of 97.7%. SWISS is focused on improving operational resilience and working with partners to enhance punctuality.