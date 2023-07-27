SWISS bids farewell to the iconic oldest aircraft in its fleet

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) bids farewell to Airbus A321 HB-IOC, the oldest aircraft in its fleet, after over 27 years of service with Swissair and SWISS.

Affectionately known as the ‘Olympic Plane’ due to its IOC (International Olympic Committee) registration, the aircraft has now completed its final flight and was dismantled in Castellón, Spain.

As part of the phase-out process, SWISS is conducting a pilot project to explore sustainable and eco-friendly ways to reuse and recycle various parts from aircraft. Many components will be used as spares for active Airbus A320 family fleet members, while some cabin interior elements will be repurposed within the Lufthansa Group’s cabin simulators. Additionally, the company plans to recycle materials like aluminium and other valuable alloys.

The retirement of HB-IOC also brings the opportunity for aviation fans and design enthusiasts to acquire special souvenirs, such as designer furniture items and accessories crafted from parts of the legendary ‘Olympic Plane.’ The aircraft, originally named “Neuchâtel” and later “Lausanne,” was cherished by employees as the “Old Lady” and proudly bore special Olympic livery during certain periods.

SWISS has created a short film documenting the final flight and phase-out of Airbus A321 HB-IOC, allowing viewers to relive its remarkable journey.