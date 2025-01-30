SWISS begins pilot training for new Airbus A350

SWISS will begin training its first pilots for the new Airbus A350 in February, marking a key step in integrating the advanced aircraft into its fleet. Training will take place at Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland’s new A350 full-flight simulator in Opfikon, near Zurich Airport.

The airline plans to train over 50 pilots this year and increase this to 90 annually from 2026 onwards. Additionally, 1,800 cabin crew members will undergo A350 training starting in March.

The first of SWISS’s ten new A350-900s—which will replace its ageing A340-300 fleet—is set to enter service this summer, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and passenger comfort.