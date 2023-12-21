SWISS approves new Collective Labour Agreement for cabin personnel, paving the way for enhanced benefits”

SWISS has received overwhelming support from its cabin personnel for the new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA24), marking a pivotal moment in the airline’s post-corona recovery. With a resounding 79.1% majority approval by the Kapers cabin crew union, this agreement sets the stage for a prosperous future.

Valued at CHF 200 million over five years, the CLA24 introduces significant enhancements in salaries, quality-of-life provisions, and working conditions for SWISS’s 3,500 cabin crew members. Noteworthy improvements include salary increments, variable compensation choices tied to business performance, remuneration for standby duties, and increased planning predictability with advanced duty rosters and fixed free days.

This agreement signifies SWISS’s commitment to invest in and support its essential cabin staff, acknowledging their integral role in the company’s success.